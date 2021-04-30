EC allocates R4.5m to grow the cannabis industry

The Eastern Cape government is forging ahead with plans to tap into the cannabis industry to get the province’s ailing economy moving and create much-needed jobs.

Calls for South Africa to legalise dagga have intensified in recent years, with activists saying should government give the proposal the green light, the provincial economy, which has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, would benefit.

This, they argue, would lead to a jobs boom.

While growing dagga for commercial purposes is still illegal in SA, the Constitutional Court ruled that people can plant it for personal use.

Delivering the department of rural development and agriculture budget and policy speech in March, MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said plans were afoot to fully tap into the cannabis industry.