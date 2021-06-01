Solidarity case against Cuban engineers goes ahead

Solidarity is gearing up to take human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to court over her department’s decision to hire 25 Cuban engineers and specialists to fix SA’s ailing water infrastructure.



During a media briefing on Tuesday, Solidarity CE Dr Dirk Hermann said they had paused their initial review application to have the deployment declared invalid so that they could meet with the department to get more information regarding the controversial recruitment. He said after the meeting they had decided to take the matter to court and elevate “the battle to new levels”...