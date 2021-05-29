Ad watchdog takes a legal bath after judge in soap case says it cannot punish non-members

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is in a froth after the high court ruled that it cannot sanction non-members.

The decision has its roots in a spat between competitors Bliss Brands and Colgate Palmolive over soap bar packaging in December 2019.

Colgate complained to the watchdog that Bliss’s packaging of its Securex soap “contains similarities in its architecture and parts of its get-up to the packaging of Colgate’s competing Protex soap bar”.

Colgate claimed this was “likely to cause confusion among consumers of these products soap products”.

It was not the first time that Colgate had hauled its competitor before the ARB. “A similar complaint was made in relation to the fabric softener brands where Colgate obtained some success in the ARB,” said the Johannesburg high court judgment.