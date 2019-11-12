Drawing the line between fun and offensive marketing

Over the past year or so, a surprising number of international brand owners have come under fire for offensive marketing campaigns, products and brand names.

Many of the incidents relate to blackface, a practice that emerged in the 19th century, where stage actors would don black make-up with exaggerated red lips. The practice was intended to poke fun at African-Americans and is today widely considered racially offensive.

Gucci, Katy Perry, and Prada have all withdrawn, with apologies, the products many believe evoke blackface. Other examples include H&M "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" hoody, which incited riots locally, the recent Gucci fashion show incorporating straitjacket-styled clothing which was believed to make light of mental illness and (again!) Gucci's sale of Sikh turbans viewed as cultural appropriation.

Perhaps the most unforgettable of the lot was the infamous Kendal Jenner/Pepsi advert in which the model and reality star was depicted extinguishing tensions at a riot by handing a white police officer a can of Pepsi.

The advert was widely criticised, on one hand, for taking advantage of the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum, and on the other, for making light of social justice demonstrations.

Advertising is regulated in SA by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB). The ARB's code of advertising practice prohibits advertising which "may offend against good taste or decency or be offensive to public or sectoral values and sensitivities, unless the advertising is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom".