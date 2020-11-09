'Alarming' findings for banks, with just one scoring well in sentiment index

Responding, Discovery said nobody would believe its advert implied that someone would get a free iPhone just for becoming a Discovery Bank client, and that it was not relevant that one of the conditions of the offer was that customers must first pay for the iPhone.

The regulator did not agree.

While Discovery Bank’s customers were the least likely to receive a reply from their bank on Twitter, only replying to about one out of every 19 "priority interactions”, BrandsEye said, Nedbank and African Bank were rated as the two most responsive banks on social media. However, Nedbank’s sentiment declined by 32.9 percentage points to a six-year low.

Many of the negative posts in mid-2020 related to the banks’ Covid-19 relief offerings.

Driving the negative sentiment was the fact that increased reliance by customers on digital channels meant any system downtime had a far greater impact on customer frustration than in previous years, BrandsEye said.

Getting it right more than its competitors, Africa Bank received almost four times as many purchase inquiries from prospective customers, relative to the industry average.

“More than half of these requests came as a result of the bank’s successful advertising, in particular of loans offering small sums for the purposes of tiding [consumers] over during tough times,” BrandsEye said.

On the other hand, Discovery Bank customers reported having to communicate with multiple contacts at the bank to receive a response and waiting long periods for help.

“This led to the bank having the worst response rate to social media queries, suggesting it lacks the requisite capacity to serve its clients,” BrandsEye said.

“As a result, Discovery Bank had the highest share of cancellation threats as a share of its priority conversation: 76.7% of customers who threatened to leave the bank cited its slow turnaround time.”