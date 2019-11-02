Law firm offering clients a fresh start makes stale promises, watchdog rules

Conrad Schutte wanted a fresh start, free of his ancient criminal record, so he handed over R1,895 to a specialist law firm, paid extra for its “urgent” service, and waited.

Seventeen weeks later, Schutte was still waiting, even though Fresh Start Law Centre claims on its website that the process takes “12 weeks or less” and that “We remove criminal records faster than any other company in SA”.

When he requested a refund he was ignored, so Schutte complained to the advertising watchdog, which ruled this week that the law centre’s claim was dishonest and misleading.

The Advertising Regulatory Board said Fresh Start Law Centre, where the sole director is Angela Finlay, did not respond to requests for an explanation of its poor service.