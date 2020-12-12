Wax my sack! Radio ads' Harold comes up smelling of roses

One of SA's best-loved radio personalities can keep “waxing his sack” on air, the advertising watchdog has ruled.

Listener PJ Henning said the phrase — used by NetFlorist's Harold in one of its relationship hotline ads — “refers to the waxing of a man's testicles”.

Henning said the words had no place on Radio 702's The Money Show, where he heard it, “nor any place really, unless it is catering to those who find that sort of thing engaging”.

In his complaint to the Advertising Regulatory Board, Henning also objected to the typecasting of Harold as a gay or effeminate man.

“The lisp used by Harold is offensive and demeans men who may be effeminate and speak in this way,” he said.