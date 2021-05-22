Carry on kissing! 'Sexual' jeans billboards get watchdog's approval

Billboards advertising Diesel jeans have been given the thumbs-up by the ad watchdog after two consumers complained about their “sexually-charged” images.

The directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) considered complaints lodged by Marlen Correia and Annette Rhodes against billboards in Johannesburg.

“The complaints referred to billboard advertisements in which the advertiser advertises its Diesel jeans product being worn by various couples, with each couple seen to be kissing,” the directorate said in its finding.

“In essence, the complainants submitted that the advertisements contain images that are sexually charged and not appropriate for children.”

The advertiser, Bounty Brands, said the ads were part of Diesel’s global campaign called When Together.