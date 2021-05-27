Homicide ruled out in case of SA student who fell to her death in China
'The cause of death has been found to be the accidental fall from a building,' the Chinese embassy in SA said.
Chinese police have ruled out the possibility of homicide in the death of 24-year-old South African student Kgothatso Mdunana, who was studying in China.
Mdunana, who was a final-year engineering student at Shandong University, allegedly fell from the window of a 13th floor apartment in Hangzhou, China, while visiting a friend last month.
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in SA said: “Information received by the embassy shows that the police in China have ruled out the possibility of homicide, after a careful investigation. The established cause of death has been found to be the accidental fall from a building.”
The embassy said Mdunana's remains were being kept at a funeral parlour in Zhejiang Province, China.
“The local police bureau has informed the conclusion of investigations to the family, through a known friend of the deceased,” said the embassy.
The statement said a briefing to the families by local police was scheduled to happen in the future.
The Chinese embassy in SA said it was ready to support and assist the family.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.