AKA, Anele Mdoda & Zola Nombona: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
“Controversial” is one word you could describe this past weekend as SA witnessed a prominent rapper take the hot seat for the first time to answer some burning questions about his fiancé’s tragic death in April.
However, controversy was not the only thing we took away from the weekend, we also got a front-row seat to the glitz and glam of the 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) that were hosted by actress Dineo Langa, comedian Mpho Popps and Graeme Richards.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
Our weekend saw the spotlight shine on well-known rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes as he did his first tell-all interview since the death of his fiancé Nelli Tembe, who apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town, on April 11.
The rapper took the hot seat and answered some burning questions posed by broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo exclusively on The BarLeader TV.
While the circumstances around Tembe’s death are still under investigation, Forbes used the interview as his bid to clear his name from the public’s continuous speculations surrounding the nature of his relationship with the deceased.
Telling his version of what happened that tragic morning, Forbes revealed there was no violence nor abuse involved in his relationship with Tembe but rather “two people who were extremely passionate about each other”.
He also disclosed how hurt he still was to have lost the woman he "still and will forever love".
TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE
The theme is Wimbledon and @somizi arrived in his usual fashion and made @Anele sabrage #Wimbledon37 pic.twitter.com/H2MBy37PBy— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 22, 2021
With the theme of her 37th birthday being all things Wimbledon, TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda hosted her friends and family in style this weekend.
While many famous faces pulled up to celebrate the TV personality's big day, what caught the eye of many was a video that was tweeted by author and close friend, Khaya Dlanga.
In the video, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was seen encouraging The Buzz TV host to sabrage a bottle of champagne as a celebration of her new chapter.
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
Actress Zola Nombona gave us leg, sass and high fashion with her red carpet look at this year’s Saftas. Her Quiteria Atelier gown got our jaws dropping to the floor at how gorgeous it looked on her.
The metallic sheen colour of her gown blended so effortlessly with her radiant skin which gave the Lockdown actress the majestic look we absolutely adore.
The actress paired her gown with blue heels which complemented her Rihanna inspired hairstyle! Although there were other fabulous looks from the awards, we believe Nombona took the crown for this one.