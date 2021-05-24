AKA, Anele Mdoda & Zola Nombona: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Our weekend saw the spotlight shine on well-known rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes as he did his first tell-all interview since the death of his fiancé Nelli Tembe, who apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town, on April 11.

The rapper took the hot seat and answered some burning questions posed by broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo exclusively on The BarLeader TV.

While the circumstances around Tembe’s death are still under investigation, Forbes used the interview as his bid to clear his name from the public’s continuous speculations surrounding the nature of his relationship with the deceased.

Telling his version of what happened that tragic morning, Forbes revealed there was no violence nor abuse involved in his relationship with Tembe but rather “two people who were extremely passionate about each other”.

He also disclosed how hurt he still was to have lost the woman he "still and will forever love".