Another contractor not found guilty for three boys' drowning

Contractor gets ‘tongue lashing’after boy’s death

Three months after four boys drowned at two construction sites in Hammanskraal, the City of Tshwane says it's still contemplating banning one of the companies and pursuing a civil lawsuit against it.



The city concluded its investigation into what happened at the two sites of the tragic deaths of the four boys aged between nine and 12 in December and found that one company should be held liable for the second incident. ..