South Africa

Culpable homicide case against surgeon Peter Beale postponed to 2021

16 November 2020 - 13:17
Dr Peter Beale is being prosecuted for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died in October last year. His co-accused, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, was gunned down in Johannesburg in September.
Image: Supplied

The criminal case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale, whose co-accused anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was shot dead in September, was on Monday postponed by the Johannesburg magistrate's court. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the matter was postponed to January 20 next year for the indictment.

Beale is charged with culpable homicide after the death of a prominent businessman's 10-year-old son following a laparoscopic operation to stop reflux last year.  

Munshi was shot five times in Johannesburg on September 16.

Joburg anaesthetist charged over patient's death, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, has died

The Medical Protection Society has confirmed the death of Johannesburg  anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
News
1 month ago

The shooting caused outrage and prompted Beale to go into hiding.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the lack of action in the case by the NPA and the minister of justice.

“This has implications for the medical profession. We are just acting responsibly, just like when we notified the minister of justice and minister of police, we feel he needs to be aware of what is happening,” spokesperson Dr Kgosi Letlape said at the time.

TimesLIVE

'We can’t practise in this climate': doctors write to Cyril Ramaphosa

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the criminal case against Dr Peter Beale and ...
News
1 month ago

