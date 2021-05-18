Man who decapitated girlfriend in Kempton Park flat gets 23 years in jail

The high court in Johannesburg departed from imposing the prescribed sentence of life for murder on Tuesday when it handed a 23-year prison sentence to a man who decapitated his girlfriend.

Elhadji Adama Kebe stabbed Sibongile Zenzile, 28, more than 10 times in the Kempton Park flat they shared on April 25 2019. He also cut off her head and kept it in their fridge.

He was arrested the next day at a shop run by the couple.

Kebe pleaded guilty in March to killing Zenzile.

In passing sentence on Tuesday, judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley said at first blush the appropriate sentence seemed to be life imprisonment for the way Kebe killed Zenzile.

“The question the court needs to ask itself is whether life sentence is the only sentence to be imposed due to the manner in which the deceased was killed.”

Maier-Frawley said the more she had pondered the issue of sentence, she felt an injustice would be done if the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment was imposed.

"[Kebe] did not seek to justify his actions by pleading self-defence and did not challenge the evidence of the state where it differed with his,” said Maier-Frawley.

She said Kebe had appreciated the severity of his actions and was prepared to face the consequences.

“He acknowledged he was at fault. That in my view is a first step on the long road to rehabilitation.”