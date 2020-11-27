South Africa

Tragedy at Bankfontein Combined School stuns Mpumalanga education department

Pupil crushed to death by water tank at school

27 November 2020 - 06:53
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The Mpumalanga department of education has expressed shock at the death of a pupil who was crushed when a Jojo water tank fell on her at a school in Middelburg on Wednesday morning.

The 12-year-old girl was in grade 6. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X