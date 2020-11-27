Tragedy at Bankfontein Combined School stuns Mpumalanga education department
Pupil crushed to death by water tank at school
The Mpumalanga department of education has expressed shock at the death of a pupil who was crushed when a Jojo water tank fell on her at a school in Middelburg on Wednesday morning.
The 12-year-old girl was in grade 6. ..
