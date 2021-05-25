Denel owes its workers R500m

The embattled state defence manufacturer Denel owes its workers a whopping R500m in salaries.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan revealed this during his budget vote speech in parliament on Tuesday.

Denel has been at loggerheads with its employees since 2020 when it failed to pay staff members their full salaries.

“It is highly regrettable that Denel last paid full salaries in May 2020. The current amount owing to employees is about R500m. The business has subsequently experienced a loss of critical skills to both domestic and foreign companies,” said Gordhan.

“The board continues to make efforts to secure funding to pay salaries and implement its turnaround strategy and restructure Denel into a far more effective organisation.”