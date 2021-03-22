Zuma suggested Brian Molefe for Eskom, Ramaphosa backed him: Lynne Brown

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown says she did not know Brian Molefe when he was controversially seconded to take over as CEO at Eskom.

However, said Brown, Molefe's name came up during a meeting she had with former president Jacob Zuma over concerns about load-shedding.

She would later have a telephone conversation with then deputy president and current head of state Cyril Ramaphosa, who also threw his weight behind Molefe for the Eskom top job.

Brown said this at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

She was being grilled on her role in the controversial secondment of Molefe from Transnet to Eskom in 2015.

Molefe was unveiled by Brown as Eskom acting CEO on April 17, 2015.

At the time, then Eskom boss Tshediso Matona had been unceremoniously suspended.

When Molefe was brought in from Transnet, Matona was still in negotiations with the Eskom board on what he deemed an illegal suspension.