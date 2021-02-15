Eskom inquiry advocate 'feared for his safety' when called by former state security minister Bongani Bongo

He received the first two calls shortly before departing on a flight to Johannesburg from Cape Town to meet Khoza. Bongo requested to meet Vanara, suggesting a quick meeting at the airport before he departed.

When Bongo asked where he was going, Vanara told him he was heading to Durban.

Asked why he said this, Vanara told Western Cape judge president John Hlophe that he was fearful for his safety because of the sheer scale of evidence of malfeasance he had seen since being appointed as the evidence leader on September 1. The hearings were expected to start in December.

“It was already October 4. I had been exposed to overwhelming evidence of malfeasance. It became very apparent to me that I needed to tread carefully,” Vanara told the court. “I told him we were going to Durban primarily due to security concerns.”

Bongo then asked if he had scheduled a meeting with Khoza.

“I said yes but we were still waiting for a confirmation,” he said.

Bongo then asked when he would return to Cape Town the next day as he wanted to schedule a meeting. They agreed to instead meet on October 9.