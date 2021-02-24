Denel chair 'embarrassed' as defence firm continues downward spiral

State-owned defence company Denel is continuing on its downward spiral as its annual report again showed dismal performance in the past financial year.

The report, presented to the public enterprises portfolio committee on Wednesday, indicated the company was insolvent after years of underperformance. MPs were not impressed by the financial position of Denel, which was taken to court last year by employees who were not paid their full salaries.

Presenting the report, CFO Carmen le Grange admitted the company was performing badly.

“It's been another poor year for Denel, our revenue has been down by 20% over the past few years. This year we have recorded a revenue line of R2.7bn against a high of R8.43bn a few years ago,” said Le Grange.

She said there was a total of R4.4bn in losses over the past three years. “We have had an inability to secure new business and execute on our existing work because of the liquidity constraints that we have experienced,” she said.