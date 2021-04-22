'Maybe I should not have appointed Daniel Mantsha': Lynne Brown on Jacob Zuma's former attorney

Brown said she was not doing Mantsha any favours because she did not know him before appointing him. She charged that she kept him in the position regardless of his previous disbarment because she was a firm believer in giving people a second chance.

“I would have expected you to be shocked when you heard he had been struck off as an attorney after you had appointed him. I would have expected you would have said, 'Why was I not told about such an important thing?'" said deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Brown responded by saying that it was poor oversight by those responsible for legal compliance in her ministry, going on to concede that since the buck stopped with her, “maybe I should not have appointed him”.

Zondo upped the tempo: “I will be frank with you Miss Brown, I think that to the extent that somebody did not do his or her job to establish that Mr Mantsha had been struck off before and bring that to your attention, that was very bad.

“I hope it is not a situation that somebody was aware but realised that if that was disclosed he would not be appointed and decided to make sure it was not disclosed. What concerns me the most though is that when this fact is brought to your attention, you seem to have thought this would have not made a difference. You would have still appointed him.”