MPs ask if Denel is 'trading recklessly', as board chair goes on the defensive

MPs have raised concerns that Denel may be trading recklessly — but the country’s insolvent arms manufacturer's chairperson, Gloria Serobe, says this is not the case.

Denel appeared before parliament's public accounts watchdog committee Scopa to account for its 2019/20 annual report.

Denel had incurred irregular expenditure of R3.2bn during the period under review, an increase of 10% from 2018/19 when irregular expenditure was R2.9bn. The company also incurred debt of R3.4bn as of March 31, 2020 and losses of R1.9bn in the period 2019/20.

Their total assets amounted to R8.1bn while their total liabilities amounted to R10.4bn.

This prompted ANC MP Bheki Hadebe to ask whether the company was trading recklessly.

Serobe, who was recently appointed to chair the Denel board, responded that while the company's balance sheet was weak, it was certainly not trading recklessly.

She attributed its struggle to pay salaries to “hiccups, troubles and challenges”.

“But we are not at that stage where this board is saying Denel is trading recklessly,” she said. In fact, she took exception to Hadebe raising the matter at a public meeting, saying the question had the potential to create more anxiety.

“It's quite a big statement to make, so I can say, today, absolutely not,” she said.