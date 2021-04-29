Party failed to take stance despite calls for investigations – Ramaphosa
It took ANC six years to back probe into state capture
It took the ANC six years before acknowledging the phenomenon of state capture and openly backing investigations into it despite reports of its creeping and corrosive effect within its own structures and the government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped this bombshell when he appeared before the Zondo commission into state capture, accompanied by a large delegation of the party’s national officials and members of the national executive committee (NEC)...
