South Africa

Party failed to take stance despite calls for investigations – Ramaphosa

It took ANC six years to back probe into state capture

29 April 2021 - 07:14
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

It took the ANC six years before acknowledging the phenomenon of state capture and openly backing investigations into it despite reports of its creeping and corrosive effect within its own structures and the government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped this bombshell when he appeared before the Zondo commission into state capture, accompanied by a large delegation of the party’s national officials and members of the national executive committee (NEC)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X