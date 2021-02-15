President keeps churning out promises and nothing concerete

Ramaphosa busy peddling fiction while SA burns

Everyone who has a brain now knows that Cyril Ramaphosa is a useless president. We now know that we are dealing with a spin-doctor president who enjoys his own lies.



Consider, for example, one of the lies he told in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Thursday: “New post-apartheid cities are being conceptualised in a number of places in our country.”..