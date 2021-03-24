Citizens are disgruntled and continue to bottle anger daily

Why SA is a ticking time bomb for real

After the painful years of colonialism and brutal apartheid in SA, a beacon of hope entered the homes of the previously oppressed South Africans when they heard that for the first time they will get an opportunity to vote freely for the government of their choice. Little did they know that 27 years later, their suffering would be compounded and their beloved country heading down the drain.



Nothing in this country is going well or getting any better. The level of inequality remains the same, with more and more people of colour continuing to suffer while the privileged ones continue to get better and better. The majority of black people continue to be confronted with the same challenges that they hoped the democratic government will help to defeat. They continue to live in informal areas where lving conditions are horrible...