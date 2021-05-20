Samwu revises wage deal demands

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the biggest local government union representing about 160,000 workers, has revised its wage demands as it seeks to hammer out a new wage deal without having to resort to strike action.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga), representing the country’s 257 municipalities, and unions met at the SA Local Bargaining Council last week for another round of negotiations, during which Samwu tabled its revised demands.

Samwu had been demanding a one-year wage agreement of a R4,000 salary increase across the board; a R15,000 minimum wage; R3,500 housing allowance; 80% employer medical aid contribution; 25% employer contribution towards a pension; and six months paid maternity leave and one month paid paternity leave.

According to an internal circular to Samwu provincial secretaries, which Sowetan's sister publication Business Day has seen, the union is now demanding a R2,500 wage increase or 7%, whichever is greater.

This is still higher than the 3.2% inflation rate recorded in March and the 4.3% average the Reserve Bank expects for 2021.