Samwu, Rand Water workers protest over incentive bonuses

A group of SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members and Rand Water workers are picketing outside the water utility’s head offices in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, demanding to be paid bonuses.

About 60 workers dressed in red T-shirts and carrying placards gathered outside Rand Water demanding that it pays them their incentive bonus which they said they have been getting for the past 17 years without fail.

Samwu secretary Jack Jumbella told Sowetan that despite the low turnout of people they will continue with the strike as planned until their demands are met. “We are here. We are continuing with the strike as planned. We are going to picket for the rest of the day to send a message loud and clear that they [Rand Water] must restore the benefit called an incentive bonus,” said Jumbella.

Jumbella said despite the weakening of the economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had a good past financial year.