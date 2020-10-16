Smart meter supplier gets R492m judgment
Emfuleni municipality bank account frozen
Financial woes for the cash-strapped Emfuleni local municipality have gone from bad to worse after its banking account was blocked and attached by court last week.
The municipality in the Vaal failed to pay a company contracted to install smart water and electricity metres in a multimillion-rand agreement that was entered into in 2013...
