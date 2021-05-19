Durban man given life sentence for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter
A Durban man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter, who tried three times to kill herself.
The man was sentenced in the Ntuzuma regional court.
“The victim, who was 10 years old when the incidents started, lived with her mother and the stepfather,” said Natasha Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“He raped her whenever her mother went out on Sundays and continued until she was 12 years old. She did not report the incident immediately as she did not trust anyone, even her mother.
“When she eventually told her mother, the mother did not help. The victim then went to live with her grandmother. There she confided in her school friend, who reported it to a teacher and the stepfather was arrested.”
Prosecutor Jenisha Sewbaran led the evidence of the victim, her school friend, their teacher and a medical doctor.
“While the state did not lead DNA evidence, as the rape was reported some time later, the court found the victim to be an honest and reliable witness who was able to give a clear account of the incidents. She also gave a credible explanation as to why she did not report it timeously.
“The victim told the court, with the assistance of the intermediary, that she tried to commit suicide on three occasions. Her teacher’s intervention saved her from further attempts.
“The man was sentenced accordingly and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The court ruled that his name be entered into the national register of people that are unsuitable to work with children,” said Kara.
The NPA welcomed the successful prosecution.
“The accused was in a position of trust, yet he chose to be the abuser of the child rather than her protector. We hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to like-minded individuals,” said advocate Elaine Zungu, director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal.
TimesLIVE
