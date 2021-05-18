The law will catch and deal with him – MEC Lesufi
Teacher on the run after rape of pupil at school
A Gauteng teacher is wanted for the alleged rape of a grade 10 pupil at Umqhele Secondary School at Ivory Park in Midrand.
Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident happened last week Friday at the school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.