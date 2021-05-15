50-year-old Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping pupil

A 50-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a pupil at a Limpopo school.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE is aware of the name of the school, but has chosen not to publish it so as not to risk identifying the victim.

The pupil, who was 17 years old when she was raped in 2018, was also allegedly at one point threatened and offered money for her silence.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that the teacher raped the pupil, who is now in matric, on several occasions during 2018.

Mojapelo said in one of the incidents, the 50-year-old reportedly offered to assist her with extra lessons but instead took her to a lodge where he allegedly raped her.

“He thereafter threatened the child and then offered her money to keep her silent,” he said.

Mojapelo said the victim eventually opened a case of rape last month at the Thohoyandou police station.

“Members of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) immediately took over the case and, after a lengthy investigation, the suspect was then arrested,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Monica Hadebe condemned criminality perpetrated against children, especially by people who are expected to play a secondary parental role in the upbringing of a child.

The teacher is expected to appear in Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday facing three counts of rape.

TimesLIVE