Limpopo man jailed for life for raping elderly aunt

A 22-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 62-year-old aunt.

Sipho Eric Tsoai was sentenced by the Lebowakgomo regional court for the rape on November 17 2017.

“On the night of the incident, the victim was asleep in her home when Tsoai came knocking at 3am and told her there were thieves in the kraals situated in the same yard,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Tsoai asked his aunt to give him her cellphone to use as a torch to look for the intruders.

According to Malabi-Dzhangi, the woman opened the door and gave Tsoai the phone.

He went away for a few minutes and then came back to tell her there were thieves in the kraal.

“The victim put on clothes to accompany him to the kraal to check her sheep and goats. On their way to the kraal, Tsoai grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground before hitting her on the forehead. She lost consciousness.”