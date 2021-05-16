Man nabbed for rape of four minors in Letlhabile

A 46-year-old man is expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the rape of four minors, three of whom are related, said North West police.

Capt Aafje Botma said the man was arrested on Friday in the Maboloka village in Letlhabile.

“According to information available at this stage, three of the victims, 17 and nine—year-old sisters and their eight-year-old cousin, had been staying with family, including their 46-year-old grandfather,” said Botma.

“The 17-year-old victim reported to her teacher at school on May 12 that her grandfather has been raping her since she was in grade 2. It was also determined that the two younger girls were also allegedly raped by the suspect,” Botma said.

On Thursday, however, the mother of a 14-year-old child, who is a neighbour of the family, came forward. She alleged that her 14-year-old daughter had allegedly been raped by the same suspect.

“Preliminary investigations were conducted and the 46-year old suspect was immediately arrested and charged with four counts of rape,” said Botma.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe condemned the alleged crimes and called for justice to be served.

