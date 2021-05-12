New sex abuse claims against aid workers exposed in Congo

More than 20 Congolese women have accused aid workers of sexual abuse in new claims that include rape and unwanted pregnancies, with United Nations investigators uncovering similar allegations of workers exploiting vulnerable women.

The New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to 22 women in Butembo who said male aid workers responding to an Ebola crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo offered them jobs in exchange for sex.

The claims come as donors pressure aid groups to do more to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse while assisting the world's most vulnerable, and follow a joint investigation by reporters last year in which 51 women in the nearby city of Beni made similar allegations.

Several workers have already been dismissed in the wake of the initial investigation by The New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Aid organisations said several other investigations were underway.

Fourteen of the 22 women in Butembo - an aid hub during the Ebola outbreak - said the men identified themselves as workers with the World Health Organization (WHO), one of the lead agencies in the crisis which killed 2,200 people between 2018 and 2020.

"WHO is committed to taking prompt and robust action, including collaborating with relevant national authorities on criminal proceedings, in all cases where WHO staff may be found guilty of perpetrating (sexual exploitation and abuse)," said WHO spokeswoman Marcia Poole.

A total of seven organisations were named, including two other U.N. agencies.

One woman said she was raped by a man who said he was with the WHO, and reporters learned of three others who said they had become pregnant.

One of those women died after a botched abortion as she tried to conceal the pregnancy from her husband and children, her sister said.

"If I give you work, what will you give me in return?" read a WhatsApp message shared with reporters by another woman who said she drank a poisonous concoction to terminate her pregnancy - common in Congo, where abortion is illegal.

She said the message was from a Congolese man she met in a bar in 2019 who had arrived in a vehicle with the WHO logo.

The message continued: "You are a woman. I think you know what you can give me."

The woman said she had sex with the man and was then employed by the WHO as a cleaner. She said after she was given work, she was expected to sleep with him regularly.

When she became pregnant, the man blocked her on WhatsApp and she ended up having an abortion, she said.