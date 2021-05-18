South Africa

‘Satan Defenders’ pair plead not guilty to attempted murder of baby

Alleged gangsters charged with shooting man dead in family home and bid to kill three others, including four-month-old boy

By Devon Koen - 18 May 2021 - 11:46
Morne Featherstone, right, and Charl White make their first appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder
Morne Featherstone, right, and Charl White make their first appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder
Image: WERNER HILLS

They call themselves the “Satan Defenders” and are charged with the attempted murder of a four-month-old baby, found covered in blood after a man was shot dead inside the family home.

On Monday, Morne Featherstone, 20, and Charl White, 22, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, one of murder, two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and two counts each for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The fatal attack occurred on July 8 2018.

According to the indictment before the high court in Gqeberha, two men had been sitting outside a house in Bibby Street, Bloemendal, when they were approached by Featherstone and White, who allegedly pulled out firearms and opened fire.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Satanic church here to stay - leaders

The SA Satanic Church is trending across social media platforms after co-founders Dr Adri Norton and Reverend Riaan Swiegelaar publicly addressed ...
News
10 months ago

A game of wait and see as the vilified 'Satanic' guy gets a church

Considering I was subjected to seven years of "religious education" as a child - you would think that I would have sufficient understanding about ...
Opinion
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X