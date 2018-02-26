The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious‚ and Linguistic Communities labelled the Seven Angels Ministry as extremist in its report published last year.

The church advocated for people not to work and for children not to go to school as “Satan” was said to have taken over the schools.

The church came into the spotlight at the weekend after police killed seven suspects and arrested 10 other people at the church premises in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.

Among those killed were Mancoba brothers Xolisa‚ Thandazile and Philile.

The raid followed an attack at Ngcobo police station on Wednesday morning where five police were killed and firearms stolen.

In its report in June last year‚ the commission said the church explained its role as being of divine intervention on earthly matters and that it comprised of seven representatives.

“They refused to take the prescribed oath‚ reluctantly opted for a solemn affirmation‚ but refused to repeat the words of the solemn affirmation after the swearing-in‚” the commission said in its report on the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems.