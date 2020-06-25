Satanic church here to stay - leaders

The SA Satanic Church is trending across social media platforms after co-founders Dr Adri Norton and Reverend Riaan Swiegelaar publicly addressed misconceptions about their belief system via Facebook Live.

The church is based in Century Way, Cape Town.

Norton and Swiegelaar said their church is not affiliated to any satanic movements or churches, including the US-based The Church of Satan.

"We have never insinuated or given the impression that we are part of The Church of Satan or any other part of satanic movement or association. We are our own unique entity."

The church has been criticised across social media platforms as some called for its closure but for Norton, the negative response is due to lack of religious education and tolerance among South Africans.

"People must ask themselves, 'what scares me? Why can't I accept another religion? What scares me? What's wrong inside me that I can't be OK with someone being different to me?'"