'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m property
A slice of paradise where one can reconnect with nature at home.
It's a fitting description for the upmarket Mooikloof Estate in Pretoria East where former Eskom executive Abram Masango had his eye on buying a R4.3m property — allegedly with a deposit paid by a company working on the Kusile power station project.
News24 reported on Wednesday that Tony Trindade, former CEO of Tubular Technical Construction, allegedly paid a R645,000 deposit on the property fancied by Masango in Jamaican Music Avenue. The deal eventually allegedly fell through.
Just what sort of lifestyle was Masango in the market for? The exclusive estate, about 20km from the CBD in Pretoria, boasts spacious one-hectare stands that offer residents privacy and tranquillity.
The streets are named after [Durban] July racehorse winners — Jamaican Music, Spanish Galliard, Jollify Ring and In Full Flight — and some residents have their own horses.
TimesLIVE asked Pam Golding estate agent Pieter Nel what made the estate special.
“It’s one of the renowned estates in Pretoria East and it all consists of one-hectare stands so they are all quite spacious,” said Nel.
So exactly how much would a house there cost? “The cheapest one that I’ve got at the moment on my list is about R4.5m.
“The house has four bedrooms and all the different reception rooms, a swimming pool and a stand which is roughly a hectare.”
Nel said some of the homes cost in the region of R30m.
Sotheby’s International Realty had a listing on its website this week for a property in Jamaican Music Avenue. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool, entertainment areas and unique architecture.
It is a bit of a paradise that they create for themselves.Estate agent Juanita du Plessis
Estate agent Juanita du Plessis, who listed the property, said: “Buyers are wanting to connect to nature and also want privacy and space ... People that buy in Mooikloof are usually professional entities, self-employed entities who have acquired capital in investments and who want to buy something that is unique to their lifestyle requirements.
“It is a bit of a paradise that they create for themselves ... There’s a tranquillity there. The security is important but the rolling hills and nature elements are very important. It’s also a secure capital investment location because of neighbouring properties,” she added.
The house she had listed was going for R9m.
With 593 properties in Mooikloof, the average sale value of properties in the area was about R5m, she said.
“The street names are all after [Durban] July winning horses in the time of when the estate was established. Jamaican Music is one of the horses that won the July,” said Nel.
“Many people have [horses at the estate]. There's a big stable ring. They have got tracks leading through the estate that you can go horse riding on,” said Nel.
He said just like its name, Mooikloof was about all things beautiful. “It's a beautiful valley, especially with its view ... and hills. It is scenic.”
Masango was a key player in Eskom's mega-build projects, including Kusile.
SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE reported last week that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) was granted a high court order freezing R1.4bn in assets belonging to former Eskom executives and former Tubular Construction contractors.
“Former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts France Hlakudi, the company’s former group executive for group capital, Abram Masango, former Tubular Construction Projects CEO Antonio Trindade, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, former Tubular Holdings executive adviser Michael Lomas and six companies owned by these individuals were served with the order,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
Hlakudi, Trindade, Masango, Kgomoeswana and Lomas face charges of fraud and corruption. Kgomoeswana faces an additional charge of money laundering.
Their case is back in court on June 1.
