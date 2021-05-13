'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m property

A slice of paradise where one can reconnect with nature at home.

It's a fitting description for the upmarket Mooikloof Estate in Pretoria East where former Eskom executive Abram Masango had his eye on buying a R4.3m property — allegedly with a deposit paid by a company working on the Kusile power station project.

News24 reported on Wednesday that Tony Trindade, former CEO of Tubular Technical Construction, allegedly paid a R645,000 deposit on the property fancied by Masango in Jamaican Music Avenue. The deal eventually allegedly fell through.

Just what sort of lifestyle was Masango in the market for? The exclusive estate, about 20km from the CBD in Pretoria, boasts spacious one-hectare stands that offer residents privacy and tranquillity.

The streets are named after [Durban] July racehorse winners — Jamaican Music, Spanish Galliard, Jollify Ring and In Full Flight — and some residents have their own horses.