Former Eskom executive France Hlakudi appears in court on R30m tax fraud charge

Former Eskom executive Mangope France Hlakudi has appeared in court on a R30m tax fraud charge.

Hlakudi, the former Eskom senior manager for group capital, made a brief appearance at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday, said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

This followed a joint investigation by the serious commercial crime unit and the revenue service Sars, said Mulaudzi.

“Hlakudi has been charged for contravening the Tax Administration Act for allegedly not declaring his income during the period 2016-2018, with Sars losing approximately R30m. He is charged, firstly, in his personal capacity and, secondly, as a director of three entities.

“Hlakudi is out on a warning and the case has been postponed to May 27 2020,” said Mulaudzi.