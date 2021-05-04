Luxury homes attached in Eskom's R750m corruption case
A R2.1m Tshwane double-storey home, several cars and another house in eMalahleni were among movable and immovable properties attached by the Investigative Directorate's Asset Forfeiture Unit (NPA) as part of Eskom's R745m Kusile power station's corruption case.
Six houses with a total value of R13m were seized...
