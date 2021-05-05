Two former Eskom executives' bank accounts attached and frozen
R1.4bn assets, investments seized over Kusile fraud case
Several properties in five provinces, family trust funds and several bank accounts are some of the assets worth a combined R1.4bn that were seized by the state as part of Eskom's R745m Kusile power station fraud and corruption case.
The Investigative Directorate's Asset Forfeiture Unit seized assets belonging to two former Eskom executives, France Hlakudi and Abram Masango, together with those of three businessmen Antonio Jose da Costa Trindade, Michael Lomas and Maphoko Kgomoeswana. ..
