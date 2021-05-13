South Africa

SA records 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 13 May 2021 - 06:17
South Africa recorded 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
South Africa recorded 2,759 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

There were 2,759 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak past the 1.6 million mark.

There were also 72 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period, meaning the country is just shy of 55,000 total fatalities. To date, 54,968 deaths have been recorded across SA.

The new infections came from 37,020 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.45%.

In releasing the stats, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that there were 1,519,734 recoveries recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

TimesLIVE

'Worrying' rise of Covid-19 cases across SA, but third wave not here yet: health department

The rising number of Covid-19 cases across SA was "worrying", the health department said on Wednesday night - but the country wasn't yet in the ...
News
10 hours ago

Virus variants have an easy passage to SA

The identification of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus in SA must compel us to ask tough questions about what appears to be lax protocols as far ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X