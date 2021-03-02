Families receive RDP houses after two decades wait

Mercy Ndabezitha, a disabled single mother, was among a group of Daveyton backyard dwellers who have became home owners after two decades of waiting for RDP houses.

Ndabezitha, 48, who was allocated her house on Monday, said she was excited to finally own a decent home.

"I have been on a wheelchair all my life and as a result I could not afford to buy myself a house. I was staying in a backroom shack with my four children," she said.

The excited mother was found kneeling on the floor cleaning and settling in at her new home.

"My children are happy to finally have a place to call home and I'm very grateful to have a dignified home after years of struggling and fighting over a family house."

Petros Mthembusaid his dignity has been restored as a family man.

"Because I had no place of my own, I lived in a two-roomed shack with my children, who had to sleep on the floor because there was no space," he said.

Mthembu, 59, said he feels like he has been given a fresh start in his life because of the allocation into his new home.

"The houses are very beautiful although they are small, we appreciate them because nothing was as painful as being crowded in a small shack with children without privacy."