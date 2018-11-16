Eskom suspends its head of group capital Abram Masango

Eskom has suspended its executive for the group capital division, Abram Masango, pending an investigation into various allegations of impropriety relating to the Kusile power station build project.

The utility announced the suspension on Friday morning ahead of a press briefing on the state of the national power system.

Eskom said it recognised Masango’s right to be presumed innocent, but, “given the serious nature of the allegations made against him and the seniority of his position in Eskom, the Eskom management took a decision to place him on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation”.

The power utility remains in crisis and this week it confirmed 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations are facing coal supply shortages.

Read more on BusinessDay