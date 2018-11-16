South Africa

Eskom suspends its head of group capital Abram Masango

By lisa steyn - 16 November 2018 - 10:05
A senior manager at Eskom has been suspended over allegations of impropriety.
A senior manager at Eskom has been suspended over allegations of impropriety.
Image: FILE PHOTO

Eskom has suspended its executive for the group capital division, Abram Masango, pending an investigation into various allegations of impropriety relating to the Kusile power station build project.

The utility announced the suspension on Friday morning ahead of a press briefing on the state of the national power system.

Eskom said it recognised Masango’s right to be presumed innocent, but, “given the serious nature of the allegations made against him and the seniority of his position in Eskom, the Eskom management took a decision to place him on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation”. 

The power utility remains in crisis and this week it confirmed 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations are facing coal supply shortages.

Read more on BusinessDay

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How lives are changing in prison... one matric exam at a time
Lawyer and friend hijacked and kidnapped outside complex
X