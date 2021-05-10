Police investigate blood-soaked Kempton Park guest lodge room

Kempton Park police are investigating events surrounding a blood-soaked guest room at a lodge in Kempton Road in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

No body was found in the room.

“Forensics were called to come and collect evidence and an inquiry has been opened for investigation,” said Kempton Park police spokesperson Sgt Dipuo Ditshego.

A receptionist at the lodge made the gruesome discovery last week when she went to find out why a guest who had booked the room had not checked out.

When she opened the door, she was greeted with a horror scene. The floors, bedding, tiles in the bathroom, hand basin and shower were streaked with blood.

Two bloody footprints led into the bathroom and a bloodied handprint marked the shower wall.

Operatives from P&C Security were the first responders on the scene, followed by paramedics and police officers.

The paramedics could not locate a body but officials found a knife hidden under the mattress.

Forensics specialists took blood samples for DNA testing.