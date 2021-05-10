South Africa

Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife

10 May 2021 - 09:47
Julius Malema paid tribute to his wife Mantoa and single mothers on Mother's Day.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema’s heartfelt note wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day had the internet deep in their feels.

On Sunday, Malema joined millions to celebrate Mother’s Day, penning a touching tribute to his wife Mantoa.

Posting a pic of his bae, Malema wrote: “I would like to wish all our beautiful mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, more especially single moms.”

“I know what a mother’s genuine love can do to a hopeless child; I am a beneficiary of such devotion. Love your mothers and show them love all the time, and not only today.”

He also shared a video of himself with his late grandmother Sarah Malema.

Malema was raised by his grandmother after his mother Florah died during his childhood.

In 2018, Malema told Real Talk about his grandmother’s wish to see him marry someone who would love and cherish him.

His latest post was flooded with messages of love and appreciation from followers.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

