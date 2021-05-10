Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife

EFF leader Julius Malema’s heartfelt note wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day had the internet deep in their feels.

On Sunday, Malema joined millions to celebrate Mother’s Day, penning a touching tribute to his wife Mantoa.

Posting a pic of his bae, Malema wrote: “I would like to wish all our beautiful mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, more especially single moms.”

“I know what a mother’s genuine love can do to a hopeless child; I am a beneficiary of such devotion. Love your mothers and show them love all the time, and not only today.”