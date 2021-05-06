Boyfriend on the run after allegedly 'stabbing' girlfriend
Woman found dead at lover's parents' house
The family of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in a pool of blood at her boyfriend's parents' house has pleaded with the police to arrest the perpetrator.
Dimakatso Lebelo's naked body was found with multiple stab wounds at a house belonging to her boyfriend's parents at Hans Village in Mapela outside Mokopane, Limpopo, on Monday afternoon. ..
