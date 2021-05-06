South Africa

Boyfriend on the run after allegedly 'stabbing' girlfriend

Woman found dead at lover's parents' house

06 May 2021 - 07:06

The family of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in a pool of blood at her boyfriend's parents' house has pleaded with the police to arrest the perpetrator.

Dimakatso Lebelo's naked body was found with multiple stab wounds at a house belonging to her boyfriend's parents at Hans Village in Mapela outside Mokopane, Limpopo, on Monday afternoon. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X