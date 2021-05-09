Cops hunt for Mashishing community members involved in mob justice attack
Mpumalanga police are searching for community members allegedly involved in a mob justice attack which resulted in the deaths of two men and left three others severely injured.
Brig Leonard Hlathi said the attack on the group happened on Tuesday in the Mashishing area (formerly known as Lydenburg). Police reported to the area where they found two victims on the scene.
“[They] found two men lying on the ground, badly injured. Emergency services personnel were notified about the incident and on arrival, one of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was certified dead, while the other, a 23-year-old was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Hlathi.
Police investigations linked these two men to three others who were found injured in the vicinity.
“Three more victims who were also assaulted by the mob were admitted in hospital where they are receiving medical care. A double murder case and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were opened,” said Hlathi.
Police had made no arrests on Sunday but were calling on members of the public to help them nab the alleged attackers.
“No arrests have been made as yet and anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Lt-Col Owen Dibakoane at 082 303 9799 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Hlathi said.
Mpumalanga’s acting provincial commissioner, Maj-Gen Thulani Phahla, called on people to stop taking the law into their own hands.
“Vigilantism will not be tolerated nor accepted as a way of addressing issues relating to crime, anyone found to have taken part in such acts, will be arrested and face the full might of the law”, he said.
