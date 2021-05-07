Hugo Boss fong kong doesn't smell good in country full of turmoil

The country is in turmoil. Kaizer Chiefs are losing so many games they have made losing seem like a fashion statement.

Orlando Pirates, who should know better, seem to have fallen for Chiefs’ trend of losing games they shouldn’t. And they lose by big margins, nogal.

But there is a school of thought that holds that Mamelodi Sundowns, who have reduced Pirates to their daily bread, are being unfair about it all. Whenever they play Pirates, the boys from Patrice Motsepe’s stable tend to score too many goals, which is unfair.

Sundowns must be reminded that Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has never been replaced since he died those many years ago. The Pirates inyanga has said that Amabhakaniya cannot replace Meyiwa until the murder case has been resolved.

In the meantime, Pirates are only allowed to use puppets instead of real-life goalkeepers in their matches. So, Masandawana, easy on Amabhakaniya. The boys still don’t have a goalkeeper.

Now, our soccer gods, Safa, have recruited a Hugo Boss fong kong to coach Bafana Bafana. Hugo Broos is his name.

The country is in turmoil.

Ace Magashule, who is facing numerous criminal charges, suddenly tells President Cyril Ramaphosa that he is not a legitimate leader for the ruling party. Which then implies he is not fit to run the country. Huh? Who is calling the shots here?

Correct me if I am wrong, but it looks like Ramaphosa is running scared.

The country is in turmoil.