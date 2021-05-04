Family devastated by murder of New Brighton couple

Mystery surrounds the shooting of a couple in New Brighton who were found naked and dead in their bed on Sunday morning after they failed to show up for a traditional ceremony.

The bodies of Nomfundo Galadile and Nkosamahlubi Linda, both 45, were found in their Nginza Street home with several gunshot wounds.

The perpetrator, after stealing money and cellphones, left through the front door and locked the couple inside.

The couple were last seen leaving Linda’s family home in Singaphi Street, where the weekend-long ceremony was held.

