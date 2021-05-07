Man arrested after allegedly shooting wife in car at shopping centre

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his wife on Thursday in the parking area of Shoprite supermarket in Polokwane.



Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they received a call about the incident at about 2pm and rushed to the scene. "On arrival, the bullet-riddled body of a 32-year-old woman was found inside a motor vehicle...