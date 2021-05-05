Miguel Louw's killer sentenced to 25 years

Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim was sentenced to 25 years for the kidnapping and premeditated murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw, whose decomposed body was discovered in bushes in Phoenix in September 2018, about two months after he went missing.

Louw, who was a grade 4 pupil in Sydenham, was last seen in the company of Ebrahim, who was a friend of his mother and used to do odd jobs for the family.

In finding him guilty earlier this year, Durban high court judge Jacqueline Henriques said the evidence showed that Ebrahim had been spurned by Louw’s mother, Raylene, after which he had told her: “I will show you.”

Immediately after the sentence, his granny Arlene Omardeen, who was the only family member in court, uttered the words “Praise the Lord” — immediately followed by “Sorry, thank you Lord”.

Ebrahim was sentenced to eight years for kidnapping and 25 for murder, to run concurrently.

The judge deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of life because he was a first offender, there was no direct evidence of Miguel’s cause of death, circumstantial evidence, that Ebrahim had no history of violence and it was a crime of passion.

As he was led away, he was heard muttering, “No evidence”.

Louw was last seen in the company of Ebrahim at a chicken takeaway place after school. CCTV footage showed the pair walking away from the child’s house.